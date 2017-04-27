Minnie Hughes Elementary’s International Day exposes students to cultures around the world



Minnie Hughes Elementary is a small rural school that fosters and nurtures big dreams. Students there have global ambitions. In our Cool School report, we head to Hollywood for International Day.

Students travel around the world in a day at Minnie Hughes Elementary, well sort of. It’s International Day. Principal Bridget Berry says, “International Day gets us involved just not in the regular rigor of the curriculum, but it opens our minds to what other countries do all across the world so kids find out how those students go to school, how they celebrate their customs and traditions.” Students and teachers pick the country and the theme. “They come up with an activity. They come up with a display,” Berry says.

Third-grade teacher Doreen Bell-Campbell says, “It’s a great learning experience for the children. Every homeroom class, they get an opportunity to showcase a country around the world. I am from Jamaica, therefore I’m showcasing the wonderful Island of Jamaica. They research about the different countries they are showcasing. They do activities, such as drawing their flags. They write about different countries around the world. They do awesome research.”

Teacher Shawn Haught says, “The students and I use djembes for math, and we were looking at different African countries. We chose Mali, a lot of drums originate in that area, so we decided on Mali.” Students enjoy International food, play an International sports, and have a dance as well. Third-grade student Kinsey Rowe says, “We have a lot of fun and we learn some stuff about all different countries.”

