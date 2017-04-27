Kingstree grandmother wins $150,000 Powerball prize

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C.– A Kingstree grandmother won $150,000 playing Powerball numbers her grandson helped pick.

“I’ll do something nice for him,” Grandma promised. And she’s not done yet. She plans to keep playing but first, consult with her lucky charm.

“Maybe next time, my grandson will get all the numbers right,” she joked.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129. Purchasing PowerPlay multiplied the $50,000 prize to $150,000. The odds of
a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

For selling the claimed ticket, Sav-Way in Kingstree received a commission of $1,500.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $113 million.

