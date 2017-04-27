Gas tax hike clears key vote in SC Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The SC Senate gave key approval to a measure aimed at fixing state roads.

Late Wednesday, lawmakers voted to pass a 12-cent-a-gallon gas tax hike. The vote was 34-10.

According to The State newspaper, there will be a routine final vote Thursday, before the measure goes back to the House.

Wednesday in the House, lawmakers agreed to add their roads bill to the state budget. That way, even if the Senate didn’t pass a separate roads bill, senators will still have to negotiate a roads plan as part of the budget.

The House’s bill would raise the gas tax by two cents a year for five years, with all the money going to existing roads, while the Senate’s bill would raise the gas tax two cents a year for six years. South Carolina’s gas tax of 16.75 cents a gallon is second-lowest in the nation and hasn’t been raised since 1987.