DA declines to charge woman who cast vote in dead mom’s name

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, during the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's National Days of Remembrance ceremony. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) – A state prosecutor in North Carolina has declined to bring voter-fraud charges against a woman who cast a vote for Donald Trump in her recently deceased mother’s name.

The Charlotte Observer reports that District Attorney David Learner said in a statement Wednesday that it wasn’t in the public’s interest to charge the unidentified 67-year-old Catawba County woman with the felony offense.

Learner’s office says the woman’s 89-year-old mother was an ardent Trump supporter who told her to vote for the Republican candidate in the presidential election with her power of attorney before dying in October. The woman cast the vote at an early voting site and says it wasn’t intended to be fraudulent.

Learner, a Republican, says his decision was nonpartisan. Trump carried Catawba County with 70 percent of the vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s