Autopsy conducted on Berkeley County inmate who died in custody

By Published:

The autopsy on James Perritte,32, of Summverille  has been conducted, according to the the Berkeley County Coroner.

The results are pending toxicology tests.

According to the coroner, there was no trauma to the body that would indicate foul play.

The toxicology test usually takes several weeks to get results back. The coroner will then release the official  manner and cause of death.

Perritte died while lodged as an inmate at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner Wednesday.

According to SLED spokesman Thom Berry, just before 6 p.m. on April 26, SLED responded to the Berkeley County jail following the incident.  The agency is also investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s