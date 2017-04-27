Autopsy conducted on Berkeley County inmate who died in custody

The autopsy on James Perritte,32, of Summverille has been conducted, according to the the Berkeley County Coroner.

The results are pending toxicology tests.

According to the coroner, there was no trauma to the body that would indicate foul play.

The toxicology test usually takes several weeks to get results back. The coroner will then release the official manner and cause of death.

Perritte died while lodged as an inmate at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner Wednesday.

According to SLED spokesman Thom Berry, just before 6 p.m. on April 26, SLED responded to the Berkeley County jail following the incident. The agency is also investigating.