Authorities search for missing Berkeley County man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

According to a post shared on the agency’s Facebook page, the mother of Christopher Seay, 25, said her son has been missing for four days.

Seay is described as a white male, standing at 6’2″, and weighing 250lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, light blue shirt, and flip flops. Seay was riding a black & silver Kawasaki Vulcan 1500.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-5007.