2 people in custody after shooting at Berkeley Electric Co-Op workers

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Staff Published:

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- 2 suspects have been detained after shots were fired at Berkeley County Co-Op workers.

According to a spokesperson with Berkeley Electric, the employees were working at the corner of Nash Road and Mudville Road off of Highway 176.

Gunfire erupted as a white truck drove by the employees at around 2 p.m. Thursday as the employees went house to house to change transformers.

No one was injured and we will bring you more information on this developing story as it comes to our newsroom.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s