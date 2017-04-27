2 people in custody after shooting at Berkeley Electric Co-Op workers

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- 2 suspects have been detained after shots were fired at Berkeley County Co-Op workers.

According to a spokesperson with Berkeley Electric, the employees were working at the corner of Nash Road and Mudville Road off of Highway 176.

Gunfire erupted as a white truck drove by the employees at around 2 p.m. Thursday as the employees went house to house to change transformers.

No one was injured and we will bring you more information on this developing story as it comes to our newsroom.

