Wando High School Student Awarded $20,000

(MT. PLEASANT, SC) – A student at Wando High School got quite the surprise at school on Wednesday.

For a 6th year in a row, Foot Locker awarded incoming college freshman with $20,000 in scholarship funding.

Michael Ponessa, a senior and athlete at Wando, knew he had been a semi finalist, but had no idea he would be among the 20 in the nation selected for the funding.

“I felt my chest swell up. It’s fantastic and unbelievable to achieve something like this.” said Ponessa

According to Foot Locker, over 35,000 applications were submitted for the scholarship. Only twenty people were awarded the funding for school.

“I walked back inside when i didn’t see my parents then I saw the news crew through the window and i went “Oh my goodness!” said Ponessa.

Friends, family, and teachers attended Wednesday’s scholarship presentation.

Michael said he plans to use the money to pay for tuition at the University of South Carolina where he will attend their honors college.