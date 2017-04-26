Toddler gets run over twice in a row in China

CHINA (WCBD) — A toddler narrowly survived certain death after being run over by two cars consecutively on Monday morning in China.

Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear, a child running into a busy street.

The two-year-old was crossing a road in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

On the video, you see the toddler in a pink coat disappears as not one — but two cars run over her. After the cars pass, the toddler reappears lying face down on ground.

Her grandmother rushes over and takes the little girl into her arms. She was immediately sent to a local hospital to be checked.

Doctors said that the toddler avoided from being run over by the cars on her body and only suffered minor bruises on the head.

According to her father, the grandmother was distracted and did not notice her running into the street.