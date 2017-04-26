Sea turtles killed by cargo ships, biologists say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating how a pair of dead leatherback sea turtles washed ashore in the last week.

Officials say the two were hit by boats.

The first leatherback was found Friday near Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island and then another was found near Wild Dunes on Isle of Palms Saturday morning.

Biologists who evaluated the turtles’ carcasses say their wounds are consistent with those sustained by a large propeller, likely in the shipping channels.

SCDNR says 8 leatherbacks have been killed by boats this year so far.

The South Carolina Aquarium has a wing dedicated to turtle rehabilitation and is currently treating two turtles for boat strikes.

Marine biologist Katelyn McGlothlin says it’s tough to prevent because sea turtles spend most of their time just below the surface and only come up in the water to breathe. “Most of the time the boater does not know at all that they have hit the animal,” said McGlothlin, “if anything they thought they probably hit a log.”

SCDNR always urges boaters to exercise caution and be vigilant for wildlife.