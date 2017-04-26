Rental risks for prom ‘party houses’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– A party on Seabrook Island is being investigated for underage drinking and “inappropriate sexual activity.” The party reportedly took place at a ‘prom party house’ on Friday.

The party is part of a larger trend of students renting out party houses for prom weekend.

“It’s fairly common for one or two parents to go in together to sign a leasing agreement to rent a property typically at the beach. The property is used for the after-party,” said attorney Margaret Horn.

Rental companies require adults to sign off on rentals contracts. Parents often sign the contracts for their teenagers, shifting the responsibility from the property owners to one or two chaperones.

“The parents renting the homes assumes a tremendous amount of civil and criminal liability from agreeing to rent the house and then become a social host,” said Horn.

Horn says it is not uncommon to see parents make contracts within themselves to try and shift liability to individual guardians. Horn says the waivers will not stand in a court of law.

“The contract is just absolutely null in void on its face, its unenforceable so the idea that they think they are safe or made safe by some waiver or some agreement between among a group adults to allow minors to participate in an after party were alcohol will be consumed is just ephemeral,” said Horn.