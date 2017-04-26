Red Cross of Lowcountry SC to hold 24-Hour Giving Day

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — The American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC is launching its third annual 24-hour Giving Day on Wednesday, April 26 with a focus to #help1family and provide hope and urgent relief like food, and other essentials to people when they need it most – after a disaster.

Every year, the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters. That means that every eight minutes the Red Cross responds to a disaster- the vast majority of which are home fires. In the counties served by Red Cross of Eastern SC, we respond to more than 400 local disasters each year. But it is important to remember behind these statistics are individual families that rely on their neighbors for help. A gift to our one-day awareness effort can provide urgent relief like a day’s worth of food, plus blankets and other essentials.

Imagine the impact if every American gave enough to give just one family a little hope and relief in a time of tragedy. The Red Cross is asking the public to turn compassion into action and support this Giving Day to change the story of a single family in their time of need.

Funds raised on April 26 from 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. will go toward supporting families recovering from disasters such as home fires, tornados and floods. Giving Day donations can be made at www.redcross.org/givingday.