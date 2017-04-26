Proposed saggy pants ban splits Georgia county commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Commissioners in east Georgia are split on whether to ban saggy pants.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that a motion to have General Counsel Andrew MacKenzie draft an ordinance banning sagging pants failed 2-1 on Tuesday, sending the decision to the full Augusta commission.

Commissioner Marion Williams pushed to outlaw pants in skin- or underwear-baring fashion. MacKenzie said he explored expanding indecent exposure law to include the practice and institute “progressive discipline,” assigning violators community service and then a fine.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy said the proposed measure disproportionately impacts black men, while other critics have said the ban would increase encounters between law enforcement and young black men. He says the issue should be left to the school system and businesses.

Commissioner Ben Hasan said it’s not an issue requiring law enforcement.