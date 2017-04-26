Police search for downtown home intruder

By Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-  Charleston City Police are asking for help from the community to locate a suspect in connection to a trespassing.

Police say the suspect jumped a 6-foot fence on Concord Street and entered a home while the home owners were there. The suspect was confronted by the home owners and quickly fled.

The suspect is described as a white male of college age, between 18-22 years old. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a button down short-sleeve shirt, shorts and flip flips.

Anyone with information about this incident or the possible suspect are asked email huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s