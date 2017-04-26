Police search for downtown home intruder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Charleston City Police are asking for help from the community to locate a suspect in connection to a trespassing.

Police say the suspect jumped a 6-foot fence on Concord Street and entered a home while the home owners were there. The suspect was confronted by the home owners and quickly fled.

The suspect is described as a white male of college age, between 18-22 years old. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a button down short-sleeve shirt, shorts and flip flips.

Anyone with information about this incident or the possible suspect are asked email huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov