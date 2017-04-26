Mount Pleasant woman pleads to under-reporting income

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The former manager of a plastic surgery office in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to under-reporting income.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Cynthia Cave acknowledged failure to report $220,000 in income over a three-year period.

Cave was charged in March 2016 with 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing a false tax return. She pleaded guilty to the tax charges before U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.

Cave’s attorney Matt Hubbell says federal prosecutors dropped the fraud charges in exchange for the guilty pleas. She will be sentenced later. Each count carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

Cave must pay Mount Pleasant Dr. Thomas Funcik $130,000 to settle claims she took excessive compensation. She owes $105,000 in back taxes.