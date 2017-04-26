Gun brought to North Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A man is out on bond today after bringing a gun to a school in North Charleston.

Police say they reported to a North Charleston elementary school after receiving a call that 25-year-old Rodney Fleming was in his car with a firearm.

When police arrived, they found Fleming in his car with brown rolling paper and a green plant, later identified as marijuana.

When the officer told Fleming to exit his car, he advised the officer that he had a firearm on his person and had a concealed weapons permit.

Fleming gave the officer the firearm, was handcuffed, and booked at the Charleston County jail.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found several rounds to an AR-15 and a 223 rounds.

Fleming was charged with possession of marijuana and is currently out on bond.

Police say a warrant will be drafter for unlawful carrying of a firearm on school property.