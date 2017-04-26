Coroner, SLED investigating inmate death at Hill-Finklea Detention Center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WBCD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the HIll-Finklea Detention Center.

According to SLED spokesman Thom Berry, just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, his agency responded to the Berkeley County jail following the incident.

More details are expected to be released.

