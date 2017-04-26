

An unwavering commitment to achieve success keeps students and staff at Minnie Hughes Elementary focused and on the move. We’re in Hollywood for our Cool School of the week.

We visited Minnie Hughes Elementary during the school’s International Day, and it certainly was an exciting visit.

Minnie Hughes Elementary is a small rural school with 210 students from child development to fifth grade. Minnie Hughes is a Talent and Development Academy, and has a partnership with the College of Charleston. Next year MHES will start an early learners program beginning with infants. Principal Bridget Berry says, “We do it all. We have a very serious vision here. We’re committed to educating all students. Our staff is and our students are committed to learn and our parents are committed to support our school and the community.” Fifth-grade Takiah Nottage says, “I like that we have fun teachers.” Third-grade teacher Doreen Bell-Campbell says, “Minnie Hughes is such a Cool School, because we do so many wonderful things here. We do International week. We’re a Talent Development School. We get to teach just not at the grade level but we teach above our grade level as well.”

Minnie Hughes has a before school program, just for reading. They also have the Rise-up program. Three students take classes at Baptist Hill. Their 21st Century After School Program includes basket weaving and coding.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take you to the school’s exciting International Day event.

Cool School: Minnie Hughes Elementary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery