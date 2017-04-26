Boeing beats 1Q profit forecasts

CHICAGO (AP) – Boeing Co. is reporting a first-quarter profit of $1.45 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $20.98 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.44 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.20 to $9.40 per share.