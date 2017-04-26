2,000 sheep tie up morning commute in Idaho town

EAGLE, IDAHO (NBC) – Drivers heading to work and school in one Idaho town had a legitimate reason for being late Monday morning, but that excuse certainly isn’t a universal one.

Cars had to stop to let about 2,000 sheep cross the Highway in Eagle, Idaho.

The sheep were making the annual trek to their spring and summer feeding areas.

Drivers waited patiently while herders and their dogs guided the flock into the foothills.

Once there, the sheep will graze in the higher elevation until the fall.

Rancher Frank Shirts said the annual event is all just part of the job.

“I don’t like all the headaches and the problems and everything that goes with it, but I like the sheep,” he said.