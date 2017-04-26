1 person, 2 dogs rescued from Myrtle Beach motel following fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sun and Sands Motel this 4:20 Wednesday morning, according to WBTW.

Officials say crews found smoke coming from the second and third floor of the building. MBFD crews extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and rescued two people and a dog from the first floor. Everyone else in the building was evacuated.

Medics transported one person to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

A man at the scene spoke with NBC affiliate WMBF News and said he helped firefighters rescue a person from the motel.

I got him to the window, and when the fire departments got up here, he was still standing at the window where I got him. They got EMS up there and shot him onto a stretcher and got him straight to Grand Strand [Medical Center], and then they came down with the dogs,” the man said. “I climbed up in there, I inhaled smoke, burnt my hand, cut my finger, busted my knuckle, but I’m not worried about all that.