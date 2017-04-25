Todd Kohlhepp won’t be allowed to go to mother’s funeral

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man accused in a number of killings won’t be allowed to leave jail for his mother’s funeral.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo tells the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that Kohlhepp also won’t be allowed to view the funeral on video and inmates are generally not allowed to attend funerals.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says no foul play is suspected in the Sunday death of 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague, but a toxicology report will be conducted.

Kohlhepp is accused of killing seven people over a 13-year span. He was arrested in November. Several lawsuits have been filed against Kohlhepp in which Tague is named as a third-party defendant after she was given power of attorney over his assets. It’s unclear how her death will affect the litigation.

