Spring Cleaning: Top 10 Dirtiest Places in your Homes

Spring is in full swing, which means it is time for some spring cleaning. We show you the places in your home that need some extra attention. We will tell you the top 10 dirtiest places in your home and the best ways to clean them to protect your family from germs.

All week from Monday April 24th through Friday April 28, News 2’s Ashley Yost goes in descending order showing you the top 10 dirtiest places in your home. On Friday the will reveal the #1 dirtiest, germiest most bacteria filled place inside your house.

Each day Ashley will show 2 different places, items or surfaces that are most likely to collect germs. She talked to MUSC’s Dr. Michael Schmidt PhD. he specializes in microbiology, the immune system and oral heath. In other words, he is an expert when it comes to bacteria, how and where it grows, and how it affects your family. Dr. Schmidt says most people are blissfully unaware just how many germs lurk in their homes. “They all think their houses are spick and span,” Dr. Shmidt says.

10. Cutting Board

To Clean

-Load in dishwasher

-Wipe with soap and water or a bleach solution (1 to 10 bleach to water)

-For butcher blocks–oil like suggested (dehydrates the wood effectively killing bacteria)

9. Stove Knobs

To Clean:

-Load in dishwasher

-Wipe with soap and water or a bleach solution

-Wipe with disinfecting wipes



8. Counter tops

To Clean

-Flood surface with soap and water or bleach solution then wipe with dry paper towel



7. Pet Toys

To Clean:

-Load in dishwasher