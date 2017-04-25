Smartphone device puts heart monitor at fingertips

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Whether its tracking activity, sleep or calories mobile technology is changing how we monitor our health.

A handful of apps and devices are highly sophisticated and even approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use.

For business travelers like 69-year-old Tom Cooney of Avon, Ohio, who has atrial fibrillation, a portable, wireless device to record his heart rhythm was a welcome change of pace.

I do a lot of traveling -thousands of miles sometimes  a week, said Cooney.

Cooney monitors his heart condition daily with a portable E-K-G, but commuting with a traditional heart monitor was difficult. Then, he tried a new piece of technology that combines an electrode-wired smartphone case and an app to record his heart rhythm.

You just hold your phone and make sure your fingers are touching the metal plates on the back of the device and it records your rhythm strip, said Khaldoun Tarakji, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic.

Research conducted by Dr. Tarakjis team at Cleveland Clinic has shown that recordings from the smartphone device were comparable to those from traditional monitors.

They have excellent sensitivity and specificity, so it did the job, said Dr. Tarakji.

Recordings from the device can be saved and then emailed for interpretation by a doctor  which is one of the devices challenges according to Dr. Tarakji.

So, he recently helped developed a cloud-based delivery platform that allows physicians instant access to a patients recordings and also provides better security.

Cooney said this type of technology makes monitoring his heart more convenient, and brings peace of mind.

I could tell if theres something different with my heart than normally when Im looking at this, so yeah, it makes a difference, gives me a sense of confidence as to where I am and what I should do, said Cooney.