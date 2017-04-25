Shea Moisture’s ‘Hair Hate’ ad pulled following backlash

A popular brand of natural hair products with deep ties to the African-American community is under fire for a recent ad.

Shea Moisture is fighting backlash on social media after it launched a spot that opened with a black woman discussing the difficulties of dealing with her hair —It quickly transitioned to two white women.

SheaMoisture is CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/T4Dru1JgAq — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 24, 2017

The intended message was, “Break free from hair hate” but loyal consumers found it insensitive. Twitter users mocked the campaign as “#AllHairMatters” and whitewashing. Many black women who spoke up online felt it was an erasure of the loyal demographic who have used the product for years, though some were supportive.

The company has apologized and said it’s yanking the ad.

In a facebook post, Shea Moisture said “Please know our intention was not to disrespect our community. We are pulling this piece immediately because it does not represent what we intended to communicate.”

“Wow, okay – so guys, listen, we really f-ed this one up.”

The company’s founder and CEO told CNN women of color will continue to be the company’s focus.