SC man quitting job, going fishing after winning $1 million in lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sumter man is quitting his job to spend more time fishing after winning $1 million playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The unidentified man bought one ticket at the S and S Tobacco Store on Myrtle Street in Sumter.

“I thought I was going to pass out,” he said when he scratched off the $1 million prize.

His win leaves one top prize of $1 million remaining the $10 My Million Dollar Series game at odds of 1 in 1.6 million. Players can enter non-winning tickets into a final drawing to win an additional $1 million prize at sclottery.com.

S and S Tobacco Store received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

This marks the second $1 million win in Sumter this year. In January, Fuel Express on Broad St. sold a $1 million winning ticket to a local man.