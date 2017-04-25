North Charleston police investigating Dollar General armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a robbery in North Charleston Monday evening.

Authorities say at about 8 p.m. on April 25, officials responded to the Dollar General on Kirkpatrick Lane where an employee said a male entered the store armed with a handgun.

We’re told the suspect demanded the wallet of a customer inside the store and also money from the store register. After grabbing the cash, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is identified as an African-American male with a slender build, standing at about 5’10’. He was last wearing a black jacket, jeans, with a black and white mask/handkerchief

If you have any information, contact your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.