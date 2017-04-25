Man strangled, beaten ‘for no apparent reason’ in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in jail accused of attempted murder after a beating Saturday morning, according to Clemson City Police.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wesley Drive.

They found the victim lying in the front yard of a home.

The victim is a 67-year-old man who had been hit in the head several times and strangled.

Police say the suspect, Rocco Michael Recchia, 19, of Greenville was in the victim’s yard.

The victim allowed Recchia to use his phone.

After Recchia made the call, police say he started beating the man for no apparent reason.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Recchia was arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

He is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.