SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials with the United States Geological Survey say a low-magnitude earthquake occurred in Summerville, Tuesday Morning.

According to officials, the 0.94 magnitude earthquake was 0.5 miles southwest of Summerville and four miles west-northwest of Ladson. It reportedly hit around 5:33 a.m. on April 25.

A USGS report states that the quake was centered near E 6th Street in Summerville.