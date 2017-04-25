Former politician pens song on SC roads: “We’ve got the pothole blues”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some people are getting creative trying to convince the state Senate and Governor McMaster to pass and sign a roads bill. A former gubernatorial candidate has even penned his own song about the problem.

It’s called “Pothole Blues” and while it’s meant to be tongue in cheek, Tom Ervin says the issue gets more expensive by the day and, perhaps, the viral song will hammer home that point.

“We can’t go much longer till our roads are goners,” the lyrics croon.

Sure, it may never hit Billboard’s Top 100 or even crack the blues charts, but “Pot Hole Blues” is making the rounds in the South Carolina Statehouse.

“The fact is, you don’t have to go very far to find a pothole,” said Ervin.

The Greenville attorney frequently checks out – and even repairs by hand – some of the area’s most notorious potholes.

“This could be fixed for small cost right now. If you come back in two years, it’s going to cost a whole lot more,” he said, pointing to a pot hole on W. Earle Street in Greenville.

Quick legislative action is the message behind his song.

The state Senate returns to debate the merits of their roads bill this week, one that would raise the gas tax 12 cents per gallon over the next 6 years. Governor McMaster has already threatened to veto a gas tax increase, if it passes, wanting instead to borrow 1 billion to fix failing bridges and roads.

Ervin, who once vied for McMaster’s job in 2014, said waiting could only make matters worse.

“It’s like a leaky roof in your home. You’re not going to wait until the roof caves in to fix it. So, it’s just common sense.”

Yet, some polling in the state doesn’t always tout a tax increase as the most popular solution. A March survey from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group shows only 21 percent of South Carolinians polled actually want a gas tax hike, with nearly 80 percent wanting alternatives like DOT reform.

With time running out, Ervin said the public must call their senator, now, to let them know how they feel, no matter which side they’re on.

“Fix the damn roads. It’s time. It’s time to fix the roads,” said Ervin

Debate picks back up Tuesday at the Statehouse, and it’s already predicted that the Senate could be spending some long nights on this issue this week. Senate leadership has said they want to try and bring this to a vote this week.