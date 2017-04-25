Cougars fall to #3 Clemson, 7-2

CLEMSON, S.C. — Erven Roper collected two hits to pace the offense for the College of Charleston baseball team on Tuesday night, as the Cougars fell to No. 3 Clemson, 7-2, in a midweek matchup at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson (34-8) plated seven runs on 12 hits – including five for extra bases – while limiting College of Charleston (20-21) to two tallies on eight base knocks. Roper led the way with a pair of singles, while Joey Mundy drove in one and Logan McRae collected his 10th double of the season.

Tucker White got the start, and surrendered four runs on six hits in two innings of work. Will Detwiler and Carter Love combined four three runs on six hits in four frames, while Griffin McLarty retired two of the three batters he faced in the seventh. Nathan Ocker struck out the side in the eighth to push his season total to 51 K’s in 37 innings of work.

Reed Rohlman led the way for Clemson with a 3-for-3 night, which included a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs. Seth Beer and Andrew Cox each collected two hits and one RBI.

Tyler Jackson earned the win for the Tigers after allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four in seven innings of work. Alex Schnell pitched a perfect eighth; Owen Griffith, Jeremy Beasley, and Ryley Gilliam each recorded an out in the ninth.

The Tigers got on the board with two runs in the first. After Pinder and Rohlman led off the frame with back-to-back doubles and Beer drove in Rolhman with a single to give Clemson an early 2-0 lead. Charleston answered with two in the second to even the tally at 2-2 after McRae doubled and scored on a wild pitch, and Mundy drove in Roper with a single to center.

Clemson countered with two in the bottom of the frame, retaking the lead at 4-2 on an infield single by Grayson Byrd and a run-scoring double by Rohlman. Clemson would stretch the advantage to 5-2 with a sac fly in the fourth after Robert Jolly and Jordan Greene led off the frame with back-to-back singles.

The Cougars started a two-out rally in the fifth on back-to-back base knocks from Luke Manzo and Dupree Hart before Richter’s sharp liner up the middle was hauled in by the Tiger shortstop for the third out.

The Tigers added a run on a sac fly in the fifth to push the margin to 6-2, before before Rohlman led off the seventh with a solo shot to right to stretch the lead to 7-2.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when the Cougars take the field for the first game of a pivotal weekend set with Elon in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm at Patriots Point.