2 officers wounded in fatal shootout now home recovering

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say the two officers wounded in a shootout at a South Carolina home are now home recovering.

The City of Hardeeville released an image on its twitter account of police Sgt. Kelvin Grant saying “Officer Grant is home recovering. Thank you all for your continued support during this time.”

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook “Blessed to see [Deputy Justin Smith] out of the hospital and on his way home.”

Authorities say the officers were responding to a report of a man shooting at a woman about 6 p.m. Thursday when he came out of the home in Hardeeville firing his gun. The officers returned fire, killing him.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said at a news conference that 26-year-old Jose Trejo was known to police, facing domestic violence and drug charges before.

We’re told Terjo fired a gun at his mother and ambushed the two officers, firing at them as they came into a bedroom to investigate.

Deputy Smith was shot in the shoulder and hand. He’s been with the department for two years. Hardeeville police Sgt. Grant was wounded in the armpit. He’s been with the department since 2010. Both were being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital.

Malphrus says investigators don’t know why Trejo shot at his mother. The bullet missed, but she was burned on the face by gunpowder.