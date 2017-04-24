Several people trapped inside vehicle in downtown Charleston; water rescue underway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — First responders are working to free several people trapped inside of a vehicle in downtown Charleston Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the City of Charleston Police and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the water rescue on Wentworth Street and Kirkland Lane at 8:16 a.m.

We are told several people are inside of a vehicle, waiting to be rescued. We are working to find out how many people are involved.

A News 2 crew is headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.