Road closures in Charleston County scheduled for Port Access Road Project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — All lanes of US 52 (Carner Avenue/Meeting Street), between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue, will be closed Monday, April 24 thru Wednesday, April 26.

The closure is a part of the Port Access Road Project.

The Project consists of the construction of a new fully directional interchange on I-26, a Bainbridge Connector Road, the extension of Stromboli Avenue and associated roadway improvements to surface streets to serve the proposed Naval Base Terminal in Charleston County.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured via Spruill Avenue.