Road closures in Charleston County scheduled for Port Access Road Project

By Published:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — All lanes of US 52 (Carner Avenue/Meeting Street), between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue, will be closed Monday, April 24 thru Wednesday, April 26.

The closure is a part of the Port Access Road Project.

The Project consists of the construction of a new fully directional interchange on I-26, a Bainbridge Connector Road, the extension of Stromboli Avenue and associated roadway improvements to surface streets to serve the proposed Naval Base Terminal in Charleston County.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured via Spruill Avenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s