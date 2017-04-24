Road closures, traffic incidents following severe weather in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here’s a list of road closures and other traffic incidents you need to know about following severe weather in the Lowcountry:
|Charleston
|Ashley Avenue at Bennett Street – CLOSED
|Crosstown at Rutledge – RISING WATER LEVELS
– Stalled vehicle has one lane blocked
|Market Street-area – CLOSED
|Charleston County
|Awendaw Creek Bridge – STANDING WATER
