Road closures, traffic incidents following severe weather in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here’s a list of road closures and other traffic incidents you need to know about following severe weather in the Lowcountry:

Charleston  Ashley Avenue at Bennett Street – CLOSED
Crosstown at Rutledge – RISING WATER LEVELS
Stalled vehicle has one lane blocked
Market Street-area –  CLOSED

City of Charleston interactive road closure map

Charleston County Awendaw Creek Bridge – STANDING WATER

DRIVE TIME TRAFFIC

