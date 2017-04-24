MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — WCBD’s team of meteorologists issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday, April 24.

Bands of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day.

WEATHER ALERT DAY Periods of heavy rain possible through the AM drive. Be alert for localized flooding. #chswx @wcbd pic.twitter.com/Rty7PmZiWI — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 24, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, which is in effect until 9 a.m., for Charleston County.

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain likely, coastal flooding through 9 AM. 1-3" of rain expected. #chswx @WCBD pic.twitter.com/0GoB7eKFg7 — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 24, 2017

A flash flood watch is in effect for Orangeburg, Clarendon, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties and remains in effect through this evening.

Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Until 6 a.m.

At 5:17 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain moving into coastal Charleston County around Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. An additional inch is possible. Tides are on the rise and will result in slower

drainage of low-lying areas.

Heavy rain, lightning moving through Mt. Pleasant, Sullivan's Island, and the Isle of Palms right now. #chswx @WCBD pic.twitter.com/SJVEXnnDIM — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 24, 2017

Some locations that may experience minor flooding include Mount Pleasant, Isle Of Palms, and Sullivan’s Island.

Due to the heavy rainfall occurring within a few hours of high tide, minor flooding is likely in coastal locations. Be especially cautious when traveling through low-lying areas near the coast.

Locally, heavy rainfall will be likely with some flooding possible. Most areas will pick up 1-2″ of rain by this evening. A few spots could see higher amounts locally.

The greatest threat for flooding will be centered on about an hour or two either side of high tide which will occur around 7 a.m. Monday morning’s high tide is expected to run higher than normal and saltwater flooding will be likely in flood-prone areas even without heavy rain.

In addition to the heavy rain potential, one or two strong thunderstorms will be possible, however, the severe weather threat will remain quite low.

Clouds will break Tuesday and the rest of the week into the weekend looks to be fantastic.

