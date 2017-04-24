Michigan teen’s graduation tweet goes viral

YPSILANTI, MI (WSPA) – A college student in Michigan was told by his step-father that he would never graduate, but he did, and now his response is a hit on social media.

Daivon Reeder is now a graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

He tweeted a post to remind him how far he had come, and it’s quite an ending to his story, four years later.

“He told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate,” Reeder said. “It was kind of ironic, like I was saying because in two situations, we are both black male statistics and he’s on the bad statistic on the negative and I’m on the positive, I’m a black male who just graduated college.”

Reeder now has a degree in criminal justice, with a minor in military science. He says it’s people like his mother who helped keep him on track.