Georgetown County moves to OPCON 4, opens shelter in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An emergency shelter is open at Rosemary Middle School Monday, April 24 following heavy rain and flooding in parts of Georgetown County, including the Andrews area.

The shelter opened at 10:30 a.m. and will remain open until further notice. It is located at 12804 County Line Road, Andrews.

With the opening of the shelter, Georgetown County government moved to Operating Condition (OPCON) 4 at 10:30 a.m. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status in preparation for a possible threat. The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, is monitoring the situation closely. The Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has not been activated, but Georgetown County will continue to monitor the storm, review operational plans, and keep the public updated.

The Andrews area received 7.5 inches of rain overnight and this morning, according to the National Weather Service. The area is expected to receive another three inches of rainfall before the weather system passes. Heavy rain is also predicted for eastern parts of Georgetown County later today, including the Waccamaw Neck.

If moving to a shelter, residents should remember to take any items they may need, including bedding, food, medication and special items for any children they bring with them. Pets are not accepted at the shelter.

Residents are reminded not to drive through flooded roadways or move traffic barricades. As little as 12 inches of fast moving water can carry a small car away. Additionally, it is difficult to tell how deep water is on flooded roadways and whether the road has been washed out underneath. It is never save to drive or walk into flood waters, especially if the water is moving.