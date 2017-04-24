Downtown Charleston streets closed for drainage improvements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The intersection of Cannon Street and President Street will be closed starting Monday, April 24.

The work related to the largest project in the City’s history to alleviate flooding, the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project.

“The closure of the intersection of Cannon and President Streets is necessary for everyone’s safety as construction of a critical component for long-term drainage relief in the area is completed,” City of Charleston senior engineering project manager Steven Kirk said. “We will work hard to ensure the intersection is reopened as soon as possible.”

The closure is expected to last about one month, until the work at the intersection is complete and construction shifts to areas of President Street to the north and south of the intersection.