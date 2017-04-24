Crews respond to reported watercraft in distress in Charleston County

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported watercraft in distress Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Police and U.S. Coast Guard responded to Patriots Point at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

The owner of the boat fell asleep and the vessel ran aground, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Just before 5:30 a.m., dispatch confirmed to News 2 that emergency crews cleared the scene.

