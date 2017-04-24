Scene of reported lightning strike in Mount Pleasant now cleared

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported lightning strike in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2500 block of Bent Tree Lane just after 6:30 am. on April 24.

The scene was cleared just before 7 a.m.

We are working to learn more details from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.