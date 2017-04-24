Scene of reported lightning strike in Mount Pleasant now cleared

By Published: Updated:
FILE

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported lightning strike in Mount Pleasant Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2500 block of Bent Tree Lane just after 6:30 am. on April 24.

The scene was cleared just before 7 a.m.

We are working to learn more details from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s