2 downtown Charleston schools on lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two schools in downtown Charleston are currently on lockdown.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Mitchell Elementary School following reports of shots fired in the area.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a tweet from CPD.

We’re told officers on scene investigating the report. No imminent threat has been identified.

Out of precaution, Mitchell Elementary and Charleston Charter School of Math and Science were placed on code yellow, as the validity of the initial calls is being investigated.

