2 downtown Charleston schools on lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two schools in downtown Charleston are currently on lockdown.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Mitchell Elementary School following reports of shots fired in the area.

Police activity in the area of Mitchell Elementary School. Officers responded to the school on reports of shots fired in the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 24, 2017

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a tweet from CPD.

We’re told officers on scene investigating the report. No imminent threat has been identified.

Mitchell Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution Officers on scene in and around the school. No imminent threat identified. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 24, 2017

Out of precaution, Mitchell Elementary and Charleston Charter School of Math and Science were placed on code yellow, as the validity of the initial calls is being investigated.

Out of precaution all downtown schools placed on code yellow, as the validity of the initial calls is being investigated. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 24, 2017

