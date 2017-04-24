2 dead following boat crash on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) – The coroner has identified two people who died in a boat crash on Lake Murray.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that one of the victims of the Friday night collision between two boats was 37-year-old Mark Daniel Phillips of Columbia. He died of blunt force trauma.

The news release identifies the other victim as 28-year-old Christopher Shawn Lanier of Blythewood. His cause of death was pending.

The Department of Natural Resources has said the crash happened on Lake Murray around 11 p.m. Friday near Dreher Island.

Authorities say a 32-foot Intrepid powerboat and a 16-foot bass boat collided. There were six people on the two boats.