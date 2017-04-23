Search 2 dead after boats collide on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after two boats collided on Lake Murray, Friday night.

According to CBS affiliate WLTX, divers were able to locate the body of the second victim near where the crash took place after an 18-hour search.

The Department of Natural Resources says the crash happened around 11:00pm when a 16-foot boat collided with a 32-foot boat. They say there were three people on each boat.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

WLTX says one of the victims has been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Lanier from Blythewood.

The crash remains under investigation.

