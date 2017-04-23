Lay’s Kettle Cooked Jalapeño chips recalled for salmonella

(WSPA) – Frito-Lay says jalapeño seasoning on some of its Lay’s and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked chips may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company says a supplier recently recalled a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder which could contain salmonella.

The seasoning was used on the following products:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips (all sizes, with “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or earlier)

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips (all sizes, with “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or earlier)

Multipacks with “use by” date of JUN 20 or earlier:

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Customers who bought these products should not eat them.

To get your money back, you can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.