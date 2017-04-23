Lay’s Kettle Cooked Jalapeño chips recalled for salmonella

By Published: Updated:

(WSPA) – Frito-Lay says jalapeño seasoning on some of its Lay’s and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked chips may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company says a supplier recently recalled a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder which could contain salmonella.

The seasoning was used on the following products:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips (all sizes, with “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or earlier)
Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips (all sizes, with “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or earlier)

Multipacks with “use by” date of JUN 20 or earlier:

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

Customers who bought these products should not eat them.

To get your money back, you can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s