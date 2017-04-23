Kids can learn to “Be a Vet” at local animal hospital event

Park West Veterinary Associates in Mt. Pleasant (3400 Salterbeck St. Suite 104) are holding “Be a Vet Day” on Saturday April 29th for kids ages 7-12. They shut down the animal hospital for the day and teach kids what it takes to be a veterinarian. They will be able to do a teddy bear surgery, view X-rays, do a live ultrasound, and learn how to put bandages on a real dog! The event is free, but families do need to register in advance. There are three time slots available: 8 AM, 9:30 AM, and 11 AM. To sign your child up, you can email beavetparkwest@gmail.com or call (843) 971-7774.

Advertisement