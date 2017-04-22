Roof collapses as crews battle a fire in North Charleston

North Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3740 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, which is reportedly a vacant former Taco Bell. Firefighters tried to enter the building to fight the fire, but the unsafe condition of the building meant they needed to attack the flames from the outside. While trying to extinguish the fire, the roof collapsed. The fire was successfully put out with help from the City of Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Charleston Trident Fire Network.