Passenger medically evacuated from Charleston Carnival Cruise ship

On Friday, April 21, a 53-year old woman was medevacked by the Coast Guard from the Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship about 150 miles east of Port Canaveral. Just before 11 AM, the Coast Guard was notified that the woman was experiencing chest pain. A helicopter crew arrived at 2:30 PM to transport the woman and a nurse from the ship to Halifax Memorial Hospital in Daytona. No update at this time on her condition.

The Carnival Ecstasy departs from Charleston and travels to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the Caribbean.