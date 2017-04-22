Man critically injured during confrontation with police

Published:

Early Saturday morning, Hanahan police officers responded to a call for a suicidal person on Woodside Drive. Officers were told the man had been drinking and holding a gun to his head. Police attempted to negotiate with him and that’s when he pointed the gun at an officer. Another officer shot the man and he is in the hospital in critical condition. No police officers were injured. SLED is currently investigating and the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is complete. The identity of the man involved in the shooting has not been released.

