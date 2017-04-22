Charleston Race Week continues this weekend

Published:

Sperry’s Charleston Race Week is the biggest keelboat regatta in the country. It is going on all weekend in the Charleston Harbor. Sailors from 24 different states and nine different countries will be competing. The public should be able to watch the race from a variety of locations around the Harbor, from Patriot’s Point, to the Ravenel Bridge, to downtown. Everyone is welcome to join in the race’s Beach Party celebration at 6 PM on Saturday at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

Patrick Chisum, Commodore for the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, talks more about how people and Charleston can get involved and possibly out on a sailboat this weekend.

